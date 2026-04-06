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India has fiscal space; there's room to support affected sectors, expand capex, and interest rate cut by RBI, says FM.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 17:53 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 17:53 IST
India has fiscal space; there's room to support affected sectors, expand capex, and interest rate cut by RBI, says FM.

India has fiscal space; there's room to support affected sectors, expand capex, and interest rate cut by RBI, says FM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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