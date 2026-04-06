High Court Steps In: Fee Dispute at DPS Dwarka

On Monday, the Delhi High Court permitted 25 students from Delhi Public School, Dwarka, expelled over a fee payment dispute, to return to classes, provided their parents pay half of the outstanding dues by April 17. This decision emerged from a contempt petition citing non-compliance with previous court directives against fee-based discrimination.

The school management had issued show cause notices over unpaid fees, but the court criticized their conduct, demanding adherence to prior orders. Furthermore, it questioned the Directorate of Education for not sanctioning revised fee structures, raising concerns about the school's operational viability under outdated fees.

The court, which will revisit the matter on August 27, directed school authorities to involve expelled students as petitioners in the case. This follows previous directives mandating partial fee payments to safeguard students from educational disruptions amid ongoing disputes over fee hikes and alleged aggressive fee collection practices by the school.

(With inputs from agencies.)