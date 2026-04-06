High Court Intervenes in DPS Dwarka Fee-Hike Dispute
The Delhi High Court has allowed 25 expelled students of Delhi Public School, Dwarka, to attend classes, provided parents pay 50% of due fees amid a fee-hike dispute. The decision follows a contempt petition against the school for not adhering to a 2025 court order protecting students from fee-related victimisation.
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The Delhi High Court, in a significant ruling, allowed 25 students, recently expelled by Delhi Public School, Dwarka, to resume attending classes. This decision was contingent on parents agreeing to pay 50% of the outstanding fees by April 17. The ruling comes amidst an ongoing fee-hike conflict between the school and parents.
The court's order followed a contempt petition from several DPS Dwarka students who asserted that the school's expulsion move violated a prior 2025 high court order. This earlier decision aimed to protect students from discrimination due to non-payment of the hiked fees imposed by the school.
During the proceedings, the court criticized the Delhi Government's Directorate of Education for not approving the revised fee structure for nearly a decade. The court also issued notices to the school's principal and chairman, instructing them to appear in a scheduled August hearing.
(With inputs from agencies.)