High Court Intervenes in DPS Dwarka Fee-Hike Dispute

The Delhi High Court, in a significant ruling, allowed 25 students, recently expelled by Delhi Public School, Dwarka, to resume attending classes. This decision was contingent on parents agreeing to pay 50% of the outstanding fees by April 17. The ruling comes amidst an ongoing fee-hike conflict between the school and parents.

The court's order followed a contempt petition from several DPS Dwarka students who asserted that the school's expulsion move violated a prior 2025 high court order. This earlier decision aimed to protect students from discrimination due to non-payment of the hiked fees imposed by the school.

During the proceedings, the court criticized the Delhi Government's Directorate of Education for not approving the revised fee structure for nearly a decade. The court also issued notices to the school's principal and chairman, instructing them to appear in a scheduled August hearing.

(With inputs from agencies.)