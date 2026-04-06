Supreme Court Questions Petitioner on Food Safety PIL
The Supreme Court questioned a petitioner about the research done before filing a PIL demanding a national task force for food safety compliance. The PIL seeks a nationwide audit of food manufacturing and processing units. A decision is pending, urging stronger inspection and grievance mechanisms.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court on Monday grilled a petitioner over a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking the establishment of a national task force to monitor food safety compliance, questioning the research efforts backing the request.
The petitioner argued that the issue of unsafe, contaminated, and hazardous food impacts nearly all citizens across the nation. The plea requests a nationwide, efficient audit of food manufacturing, processing, and commercial establishments, pressing authorities for more vigorous enforcement measures.
While the court has reserved its decision, it underscored the importance of thorough groundwork before filing such impactful petitions. The PIL appeals for enhanced inspection infrastructures, testing laboratories, and victim compensation mechanisms, involving state and national food safety authorities as respondents.
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