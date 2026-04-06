Violence Strikes Masuri: Former BDC Member Shot Amid Dispute

In a shocking incident in Noorpur village, a former Block Development Council (BDC) member is battling for life after being shot during a heated argument. The confrontation occurred outside a grocery store operated from Jatav's residence, escalating into violence around 11 pm when Jatav was shot in the forehead.

The local police, led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Lipi Nagaich, revealed that the altercation happened after Jatav objected to a group using abusive language. The suspects reportedly entered his home and fired at him before fleeing. Jatav was subsequently hospitalized with a bullet lodged above his eyebrow.

Following a complaint by Jatav's son, police have registered a case under relevant laws, arresting two individuals while others remain at large. An intense investigation is currently underway to bring all those responsible to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)