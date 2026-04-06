SC pulls up West Bengal chief secretary for not taking calls of Calcutta HC chief justice over Malda incident; asks him to apologise.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 17:59 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 17:59 IST
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SC pulls up West Bengal chief secretary for not taking calls of Calcutta HC chief justice over Malda incident; asks him to apologise.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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