Iran's state-run IRNA news agency says Tehran rejects latest ceasefire proposal and wants permanent end to the war, reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 06-04-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 20:32 IST
Iran's state-run IRNA news agency says Tehran rejects latest ceasefire proposal and wants permanent end to the war, reports AP.
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