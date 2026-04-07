Sabarimala: 9-judge SC bench asks counsels for parties to adhere to timeline, says won't grant more time as other urgent matters are pending.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 11:12 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 11:12 IST
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Sabarimala: 9-judge SC bench asks counsels for parties to adhere to timeline, says won't grant more time as other urgent matters are pending.
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