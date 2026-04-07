Assam chief minister most corrupt in India; no CM so egoistic, arrogant: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge at press meet in Guwahati.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 07-04-2026 12:48 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 12:48 IST
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Assam chief minister most corrupt in India; no CM so egoistic, arrogant: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge at press meet in Guwahati.
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