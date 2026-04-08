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Bill Ackman's Bold Move: Pershing Square Proposes $64 Billion Takeover of Universal Music Group

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman's Pershing Square proposed a $64 billion takeover of Universal Music Group. Pershing aims to move UMG's listing from Amsterdam to New York for better earnings. Ackman, who holds a 4.7% stake, seeks support from key shareholders to facilitate the acquisition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 05:04 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 05:04 IST
Bill Ackman's Bold Move: Pershing Square Proposes $64 Billion Takeover of Universal Music Group

Bill Ackman's Pershing Square has announced a grand $64 billion acquisition proposal for Universal Music Group, looking to move its listing from Amsterdam to New York. This strategic shift aims to attract more investors and drive UMG's valuation upwards.

The deal comes as UMG grapples with an underutilized balance sheet and stagnant share prices despite the booming music industry. Ackman, known for his activist investment strategies, appears confident that the merger could revitalize UMG, emphasizing an innovative approach that listens to key market trends.

Success hinges on acquiring backing from pivotal stakeholders such as Bollore Group and Vivendi. Ackman, employing his well-known charm offensive, underscores a vision that promises robust growth and the retention of top executives like CEO Lucian Grainge, positioning UMG for a modernized comeback in the evolving music landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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