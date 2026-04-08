DMK unable to provide jobs in 5-year rule, youths unable to get employment, should such a govt continue: AIADMK chief Palaniswami in Chennai.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-04-2026 11:57 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 11:57 IST
- Country:
- India
DMK unable to provide jobs in 5-year rule, youths unable to get employment, should such a govt continue: AIADMK chief Palaniswami in Chennai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Palaniswami
- DMK
- AIADMK
- Chennai
- employment
- unemployment
- youth
- government
- politics
- election
ALSO READ
Congress manifesto promises launch of 'Yuva Samman' scheme to fill all vacant government posts with state youths within one year.
Empowering Youth: UP's Tablet Revolution Under Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana
Building a Resilient Future: Youth, Technology, and Integrity
Tragic Ransom Plot: Three Youths Arrested for Murder in Nagpur
Unemployment rate in Puducherry fell to 4.3 per cent in NDA rule from 47 per cent during Cong-DMK period: Union Minister Amit Shah.