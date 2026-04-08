White House says VP JD Vance will lead US negotiating team in Islamabad talks aimed at finding permanent end to war, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2026 23:19 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 23:19 IST
White House says VP JD Vance will lead US negotiating team in Islamabad talks aimed at finding permanent end to war, reports AP.
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