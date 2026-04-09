Investment has taken flight from once-thriving industrial belt of Asansol, only BJP's double-engine can rectify it: PM in Bengal.
PTI | Asansol | Updated: 09-04-2026 14:30 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 14:30 IST
- Country:
- India
Investment has taken flight from once-thriving industrial belt of Asansol, only BJP's double-engine can rectify it: PM in Bengal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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