TMC stole MGNREGA money; elect BJP, we will implement VB-G RAM G scheme in Bengal, transfer money directly to beneficiary accounts: PM.
PTI | Suri | Updated: 09-04-2026 16:34 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 16:34 IST
- Country:
- India
TMC stole MGNREGA money; elect BJP, we will implement VB-G RAM G scheme in Bengal, transfer money directly to beneficiary accounts: PM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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