TMC's 15-year rule nightmare for Bengal; BJP's poll manifesto -- Sankalp Patra -- to give new hope to state's women, youth: Amit Shah.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-04-2026 12:53 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 12:53 IST
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TMC's 15-year rule nightmare for Bengal; BJP's poll manifesto -- Sankalp Patra -- to give new hope to state's women, youth: Amit Shah.
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