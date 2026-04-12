BJP threatening TMC candidates seeking support if it falls short of majority mark after Bengal polls: Mamata in Asansol.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-04-2026 15:59 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 15:59 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP threatening TMC candidates seeking support if it falls short of majority mark after Bengal polls: Mamata in Asansol.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mamata
- BJP
- TMC
- Bengal
- elections
- politics
- Mamata Banerjee
- Asansol
- intimidation
- majority
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