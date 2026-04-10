Once BJP wins Bengal, it will ensure one law for all, secure borders, have zero-tolerance towards infiltration, stop cattle smuggling: Shah.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-04-2026 13:09 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 13:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Once BJP wins Bengal, it will ensure one law for all, secure borders, have zero-tolerance towards infiltration, stop cattle smuggling: Shah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- BJP
- Bengal
- Shah
- unified law
- borders
- infiltration
- cattle smuggling
- security
- governance
- policy
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