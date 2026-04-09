Modi's Fierce Critique of TMC's Governance and Infiltration Concerns

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) at an election rally in Suri, highlighting issues of lawlessness and infiltration in West Bengal. Modi referred to the 2022 Bagtui carnage as evidence of the TMC's 'maha jungle raj'.

He accused the Mamata Banerjee administration of facilitating illegal entrants, promising a special inquiry and swift justice against these facilitators post-elections. Modi criticized the state's economic decline and pledged to reinvigorate local employment and protect marginalized communities.

Highlighting the disrespect shown towards President Droupadi Murmu, Modi promised support for peasants and fishermen, emphasizing the end of middlemen's profiteering and syndicate culture in Bengal's governance.