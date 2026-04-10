Shah promises 33 pc quota for women in all Bengal govt jobs, including in police force, while unveiling BJP's poll manifesto for state.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-04-2026 13:18 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 13:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Shah promises 33 pc quota for women in all Bengal govt jobs, including in police force, while unveiling BJP's poll manifesto for state.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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