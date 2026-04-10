Deepa Malik Champions Women's Reservation Bill for Political Empowerment

India's silver medalist Paralympian Deepa Malik has expressed her support for the Women's Reservation Bill introduced by the government, highlighting its significance in promoting a progressive society. Malik, speaking to ANI, endorsed Prime Minister Modi's initiative, which dedicates a special session to discuss the legislation aimed at empowering women through greater political representation.

Currently, the government is actively working to implement provisions to enhance women's participation in legislative bodies. Sources reveal that an amendment bill is under consideration to boost the strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 to 816 seats, with at least 273 reserved for women. This development is expected to align with delimitation based on the 2011 Census, involving a Delimitation Commission Bill as part of the agenda.

Further reports suggest that amendments to the Nari Shakti Vandan Act might be pursued to aid implementation. The Union Cabinet has approved a draft amendment bill, setting the stage for the introduction of a 33 percent reservation for women in legislative bodies, anticipated for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. The Constitution (One Hundred and Sixth Amendment) Act, 2023, also known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, seeks to reserve one-third of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies, including specific quotas for SC and ST women.