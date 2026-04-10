Under PM Kisan scheme, Bengal to contribute Rs 3,000 in addition to Centre's Rs 6,000 annual aid to farmers if BJP wins: Shah.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-04-2026 13:34 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 13:34 IST
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Under PM Kisan scheme, Bengal to contribute Rs 3,000 in addition to Centre's Rs 6,000 annual aid to farmers if BJP wins: Shah.
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