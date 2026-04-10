Rs 15,000 for youths preparing for competitive exams; 5-year age relaxation for those deprived of jobs due to graft: Shah in Bengal.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-04-2026 13:48 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 13:48 IST
- Country:
- India
Rs 15,000 for youths preparing for competitive exams; 5-year age relaxation for those deprived of jobs due to graft: Shah in Bengal.
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