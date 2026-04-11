BJP will release white paper on corruption of TMC's 'nirmam sarkar' (cruel govt): PM at poll rally in Bengal's Katwa.
PTI | Katwa | Updated: 11-04-2026 12:25 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 12:25 IST
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BJP will release white paper on corruption of TMC's 'nirmam sarkar' (cruel govt): PM at poll rally in Bengal's Katwa.
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