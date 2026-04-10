Modi govt convening Parliament session with sole intention of securing political advantage on women reservation: Mallikarjun Kharge.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 16:02 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 16:02 IST
- Country:
- India
Modi govt convening Parliament session with sole intention of securing political advantage on women reservation: Mallikarjun Kharge.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- reservation
- bill
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- advantage
- representation
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