Toddler trapped in borewell in MP's Ujjain district pulled out, taken to hospital for medical examination: Collector Roshan Singh.
PTI | Ujjain | Updated: 10-04-2026 19:32 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 19:32 IST
- Country:
- India
Toddler trapped in borewell in MP's Ujjain district pulled out, taken to hospital for medical examination: Collector Roshan Singh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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