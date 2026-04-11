BJP, with EC's help, tried to cancel my candidature in Bhabanipur by filing 2 false cases but attempt foiled by TMC workers: Mamata.
PTI | Keshiyari | Updated: 11-04-2026 12:47 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 12:47 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP, with EC's help, tried to cancel my candidature in Bhabanipur by filing 2 false cases but attempt foiled by TMC workers: Mamata.
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