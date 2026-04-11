All those involved in atrocities on women during Mamata's rule will be brought to justice: Amit Shah at BJP rally in Bengal's Onda.
PTI | Onda | Updated: 11-04-2026 13:24 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 13:24 IST
- Country:
- India
All those involved in atrocities on women during Mamata's rule will be brought to justice: Amit Shah at BJP rally in Bengal's Onda.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Amit Shah
- BJP
- rally
- Bengal
- justice
- women rights
- Mamata Banerjee
- women safety
- BJP rally
- Onda
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