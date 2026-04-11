Demographic change happening very fast, TMC seeks to form govt for infiltrators but BJP won't let Bengalis become minority in state: Modi.
PTI | Jangipur | Updated: 11-04-2026 14:27 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 14:27 IST
- Country:
- India
Demographic change happening very fast, TMC seeks to form govt for infiltrators but BJP won't let Bengalis become minority in state: Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- demographic change
- Modi
- Bengal
- TMC
- BJP
- infiltrators
- minority
- government
- Bengalis
- speech
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