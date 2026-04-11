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Debate Intensifies Over Women's Reservation Bill: BJP vs Congress

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje criticizes the Congress for opposing the BJP's proposed amendments to the Women's Reservation Act. The bill aims to expand Lok Sabha seats with a quota for women. Criticism arises over the timing and political intentions, with upcoming elections increasing the tension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-04-2026 16:13 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 16:13 IST
Debate Intensifies Over Women's Reservation Bill: BJP vs Congress
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Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje launched a fierce critique of the Congress party on Saturday, highlighting their focus on political gains over national progress. The criticism comes in response to Congress's objections to the timing of the Women's Reservation Act amendment.

The proposed law, known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, aims to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to 816, reserving 273 for women. The bill is slated for discussion in a special session of Parliament. The Congress, however, labeled the move as politicized, unconstitutional, and harmful without detailed evaluation.

Karandlaje condemned Congress's historical stance on women's reservation, accusing them of reducing the issue to mere political strategy. Meanwhile, BJP leaders organized statewide campaigns to rally support for the bill, arguing it signifies empowerment for women across various professional fields.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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