Export duty on ATF increased from Rs 29.5 a litre to Rs 42 a litre.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2026 18:51 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 18:51 IST
Export duty on ATF increased from Rs 29.5 a litre to Rs 42 a litre.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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