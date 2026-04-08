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Delta Air Lines Grapples with Rising Jet Fuel Costs Amidst Global Tensions

Delta Air Lines predicts lower profits for the second quarter due to surging jet fuel prices linked to the Iran conflict. The airline is halting capacity growth in response. Rising fuel costs are impacting airlines, prompting schedule adjustments and fare increases to offset expenses. The situation could lead to significant industry changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 16:05 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 16:05 IST
Delta Air Lines Grapples with Rising Jet Fuel Costs Amidst Global Tensions
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Delta Air Lines announced on Wednesday that its profit projections for the second quarter have been set lower than expected due to the escalating jet fuel prices, a consequence of the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

The airline, based in Atlanta, has decided to abandon its planned capacity growth for the June quarter, reducing supply by approximately 3.5 percentage points from its initial plans. Delta has indicated that its future capacity growth efforts will be conservative until the fuel market stabilizes.

This development comes as the airline industry faces rising fuel costs and potential shakeouts, with weaker companies likely reducing capacity, increasing debts, or encountering deeper financial losses. Meanwhile, stronger airlines aim to capture larger market shares by continuing their investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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