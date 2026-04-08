Delta Air Lines Grapples with Rising Jet Fuel Costs Amidst Global Tensions

Delta Air Lines announced on Wednesday that its profit projections for the second quarter have been set lower than expected due to the escalating jet fuel prices, a consequence of the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

The airline, based in Atlanta, has decided to abandon its planned capacity growth for the June quarter, reducing supply by approximately 3.5 percentage points from its initial plans. Delta has indicated that its future capacity growth efforts will be conservative until the fuel market stabilizes.

This development comes as the airline industry faces rising fuel costs and potential shakeouts, with weaker companies likely reducing capacity, increasing debts, or encountering deeper financial losses. Meanwhile, stronger airlines aim to capture larger market shares by continuing their investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)