We need affirmative commitment that Iran will not seek nuclear weapon, or tools that help them achieve one fast: Vance in Islamabad.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-04-2026 07:21 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 07:21 IST
We need affirmative commitment that Iran will not seek nuclear weapon, or tools that help them achieve one fast: Vance in Islamabad.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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