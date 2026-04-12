In letter to PM Modi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge says special sitting of Parliament called 'without taking us into confidence'.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 08:52 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 08:52 IST
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In letter to PM Modi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge says special sitting of Parliament called 'without taking us into confidence'.
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