Major Drug Bust in Jammu and Kashmir
Eleven individuals were apprehended with heroin across various districts in Jammu and Kashmir. Arrests occurred at different checkpoints, leading to over 132 grams of heroin being seized. Those caught face charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, as investigations continue.
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, police in Jammu and Kashmir arrested eleven drug peddlers across Udhampur, Poonch, and Doda districts on Saturday, seizing over 132 grams of heroin.
The operation intensified in Rajouri district where four individuals were caught with 13 grams of heroin during a car search at Lamberi. Meanwhile, in Chenani, three others were detained when heroin was discovered in their Srinagar-bound vehicle.
Further arrests were made in the Goond area of Nagri Parole as a couple was caught with over 102 grams of heroin. They had traveled from Punjab's Bamyal area. Another arrest in Doda district involved a peddler found with 4.43 grams of heroin on a bus. All suspects face charges under the NDPS Act.
- READ MORE ON:
- drugs
- arrests
- heroin
- Jammu and Kashmir
- drug peddlers
- police
- seizure
- NDPS Act
- trafficking
- crime
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