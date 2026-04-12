163 minor boys being trafficked from Bihar to Maharashtra rescued from train in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district: Railway Protection Force.
PTI | Katni | Updated: 12-04-2026 12:22 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 12:22 IST
- Country:
- India
163 minor boys being trafficked from Bihar to Maharashtra rescued from train in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district: Railway Protection Force.
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