Left Menu

Samrat Choudhary's Rise: Bihar's First BJP Chief Minister

Samrat Choudhary is poised to become Bihar's first BJP Chief Minister after being elected as the BJP legislature party leader. Following Nitish Kumar's resignation, Choudhary expressed gratitude for his new role, promising dedication and integrity in serving Bihar under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-04-2026 17:12 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 17:12 IST
Samrat Choudhary's Rise: Bihar's First BJP Chief Minister
Samrat Choudhary
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar is set to witness a significant political shift as Samrat Choudhary becomes the state's first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Minister. On Tuesday, he was unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party, following Nitish Kumar's resignation as Chief Minister.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, designated as the central observer for the election, confirmed Choudhary's appointment. The BJP, which holds 89 seats in the 243-member Bihar assembly, is the largest party. Choudhary, who joined the BJP in 2017 after a tenure with the RJD and JD(U), expressed his gratitude to the party's central leadership for their trust.

Choudhary committed to advancing Bihar's development and governance under the stewardship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Nitin Nabin. His election as the leader of the NDA legislature party marks a new chapter in Bihar's political landscape, as he seeks to fulfill the aspirations of its citizens with integrity and dedication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Birkbeck University Expands Its Horizons with New Bengaluru Campus

Birkbeck University Expands Its Horizons with New Bengaluru Campus

 India
2
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Challenges Kejriwal's Democratic Accountability

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Challenges Kejriwal's Democratic Accountability

 India
3
Gems and Jewellery Exports Plunge Amid Middle East Conflict

Gems and Jewellery Exports Plunge Amid Middle East Conflict

 India
4
Rajasthan High Court Upholds State-specific Reservation in Medical Admissions

Rajasthan High Court Upholds State-specific Reservation in Medical Admission...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Shows Debt Risks Vary Widely Across Low-Income Economies Today

Slovakia Faces Fiscal Strain as Rising Spending Demands Smarter Reforms

Cross-Border Payments Face Delays Due to Capital Controls, IMF Finds

How France Is Reinventing Public Sector HR to Meet Future Workforce Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026