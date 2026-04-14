Samrat Choudhary's Rise: Bihar's First BJP Chief Minister

Bihar is set to witness a significant political shift as Samrat Choudhary becomes the state's first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Minister. On Tuesday, he was unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party, following Nitish Kumar's resignation as Chief Minister.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, designated as the central observer for the election, confirmed Choudhary's appointment. The BJP, which holds 89 seats in the 243-member Bihar assembly, is the largest party. Choudhary, who joined the BJP in 2017 after a tenure with the RJD and JD(U), expressed his gratitude to the party's central leadership for their trust.

Choudhary committed to advancing Bihar's development and governance under the stewardship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Nitin Nabin. His election as the leader of the NDA legislature party marks a new chapter in Bihar's political landscape, as he seeks to fulfill the aspirations of its citizens with integrity and dedication.

(With inputs from agencies.)