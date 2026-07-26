Comic-Con: Where Blockbusters Meet Global Legends

San Diego Comic-Con showcased upcoming blockbusters and international legends. Marvel introduced 'Ghost Rider' and 'Black Panther 3'. Indian stars promoted the 'Ramayana' adaptation. Paramount paused its Warner Bros deal. Apple TV presented 'Matchbox' and 'Neuromancer'. 'Rings of Power' previewed its next season. Amid the excitement, Chris Brown faced legal issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2026 10:27 IST | Created: 26-07-2026 10:27 IST
Comic-Con: Where Blockbusters Meet Global Legends
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The San Diego Comic-Con returned with a bang, unveiling a series of exciting new projects. Marvel Studios thrilled fans with announcements of 'Ghost Rider' starring Ryan Gosling and 'Black Panther 3', which will see David Jonsson introduce a new T'Challa to audiences. Film enthusiasts can look forward to these releases that aim to expand and enrich the Marvel universe.

Indian cinema made a significant mark with actors Ranbir Kapoor and Yash showcasing 'Ramayana', seeking to universalize the epic tale. The presentation marked a critical step in introducing this cultural staple to a worldwide audience, offering fresh perspectives on the cherished narrative. This event highlights the diverse offerings of modern-day Comic-Con expos.

Apple TV presented 'Matchbox', ramping up excitement with a preview that merges nostalgia with contemporary storytelling. Meanwhile, legal developments have influenced Paramount's decision to pause its acquisition of Warner Bros. Additionally, 'Rings of Power' provided fans with a glance into its next action-packed season, confirming Comic-Con as a key platform for entertainment news.

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