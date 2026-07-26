Typhoon Noul Hits Southern China: Heavy Rain and Winds Disrupt Region

Typhoon Noul made a dramatic landfall in southern China on Sunday, unleashing heavy rains and gale-force winds across Guangdong province and nearby Hong Kong. Authorities warned that the torrential downpours, which are set to continue until Tuesday, necessitated the relocation of over 700,000 people in Guangdong alone.

As the 12th tropical cyclone of the year, Noul is the third to hit China this month and approaches as the strongest storm of 2026. Impacting Huidong County at approximately 3:50 a.m., the typhoon promises to bring severe weather further inland, affecting provinces like Jiangxi and Hunan with persistent rainfall.

Local governments are on high alert for potential flash floods, especially in mountain-river zones and construction sites. Although weakening, the storm triggered severe weather alerts in Hong Kong, momentarily halting flight operations, but authorities are planning to resume services as conditions improve.