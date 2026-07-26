Sports Headlines: LeBron Joins 76ers and Historic Homer by Perez

Shohei Ohtani missed a bullpen session due to knee soreness, while LeBron James joins the Philadelphia 76ers for his career's last chapter. Salvador Perez sets a franchise homer record, and Juan Soto faces a lengthy absence due to injury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2026 10:27 IST | Created: 26-07-2026 10:27 IST
Sports Headlines: LeBron Joins 76ers and Historic Homer by Perez
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  • United States

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers opted out of a scheduled bullpen session to rest his sore left knee. Ohtani experienced discomfort earlier, prompting the Dodgers to take a cautious approach. His health remains crucial for the team's success.

NBA legend LeBron James announced that he's joining the Philadelphia 76ers, prioritizing another championship shot over higher salaries. The 24-season veteran expressed his intentions via social media, promising to bring his iconic skills to a franchise longing for a win.

The Kansas City Royals celebrated as Salvador Perez achieved a significant milestone, breaking the franchise's all-time home run record with his 318th homer. Perez's performance helped the Royals secure a narrow 3-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers, exemplifying his impact on the team.

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