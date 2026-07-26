Sports Headlines: LeBron Joins 76ers and Historic Homer by Perez

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers opted out of a scheduled bullpen session to rest his sore left knee. Ohtani experienced discomfort earlier, prompting the Dodgers to take a cautious approach. His health remains crucial for the team's success.

NBA legend LeBron James announced that he's joining the Philadelphia 76ers, prioritizing another championship shot over higher salaries. The 24-season veteran expressed his intentions via social media, promising to bring his iconic skills to a franchise longing for a win.

The Kansas City Royals celebrated as Salvador Perez achieved a significant milestone, breaking the franchise's all-time home run record with his 318th homer. Perez's performance helped the Royals secure a narrow 3-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers, exemplifying his impact on the team.