SpaceX's ambitious testing of its Starship rocket system took another leap, successfully launching 20 upgraded Starlink internet satellites into suborbital space. The 13th test mission, originating from SpaceX's Starbase in Texas, marks significant progress towards regular service expected by year-end.

Initial launch attempts were revised as SpaceX CEO Elon Musk corrected the scheduled timeframe from Friday to Thursday, aligning with company statements. This reflects SpaceX's adaptive strategies under dynamic developments.

In a separate scientific breakthrough, the Andean leaf-eared mouse has been discovered thriving at unprecedented altitudes. Researchers credit this survival to unique metabolic and genetic adaptations allowing the rodent to inhabit the formidable terrains of the Andes mountain range.