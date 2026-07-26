US Measles Cases Hit 35-Year High Amid Declining Vaccinations

U.S. measles cases have reached their highest annual total in 35 years, with 2,318 infections confirmed by the CDC this year, surpassing 2025 figures amid falling vaccination rates. The resurgence of this highly contagious disease comes despite past efforts to control it, highlighting a growing public health challenge.

In legal news, a judge has dismissed a lawsuit accusing Abbott Laboratories of fraud concerning a 2022 infant formula recall. Meanwhile, nearly 3,000 Ebola cases are confirmed in the Democratic Republic of Congo after data review. The FDA has also faced various decisions, including excluding peptide emideltide from broader pharmacy compounding.

Elsewhere, legal actions over drug advertisements and compounding processes continue. Novo Nordisk seeks a U.S. court injunction against Eli Lilly ads, while an FDA advisory backs some peptides for compounding. These developments illustrate the intricate balance between public health policies and pharmaceutical market interests.