Asha Bhosle will continue to inspire generations and her songs will forever echo in people's lives: PM Modi on singing legend's demise.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 14:15 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 14:15 IST
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- India
Asha Bhosle will continue to inspire generations and her songs will forever echo in people's lives: PM Modi on singing legend's demise.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- cultural icon
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