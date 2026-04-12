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Asha Bhosle will continue to inspire generations and her songs will forever echo in people's lives: PM Modi on singing legend's demise.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 14:15 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 14:15 IST
Asha Bhosle will continue to inspire generations and her songs will forever echo in people's lives: PM Modi on singing legend's demise.
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  • India

Asha Bhosle will continue to inspire generations and her songs will forever echo in people's lives: PM Modi on singing legend's demise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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