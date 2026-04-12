India's Ayush Shetty settles for silver medal after losing to China's Shi Yu Qi in men's singles final of Badminton Asia Championships.
PTI | Ningbo | Updated: 12-04-2026 16:13 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 16:13 IST
India's Ayush Shetty settles for silver medal after losing to China's Shi Yu Qi in men's singles final of Badminton Asia Championships.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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