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Trump says US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz will be 'all or none,' with no passage for any ship until Iran relents, reports AP.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-04-2026 19:53 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 19:53 IST
Trump says US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz will be 'all or none,' with no passage for any ship until Iran relents, reports AP.

Trump says US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz will be 'all or none,' with no passage for any ship until Iran relents, reports AP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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