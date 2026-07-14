Warsh's Fed Leadership Faces Challenges Amid Trump Influence

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh stated on Tuesday that he is determined to uphold the central bank's independence despite any challenges from President Donald Trump. Warsh's comments came during his testimony before the House Financial Services Committee.

Warsh highlighted the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling affirming the Fed's autonomy in setting monetary policy as a defense against political pressure. He emphasized that his goal is to reduce inflation back to the 2% target, notwithstanding Trump's influence for lower interest rates.

While acknowledging potential political pressures, Warsh indicated his focus would remain on accurate monetary policy adjustments. Currently, there are no signs of an imminent rate cut, similar to his predecessor Jerome Powell's stance, which faced criticism from Trump. Warsh's impartial approach could potentially be tested if inflation rises and the need for rate hikes becomes unavoidable.