In a significant political statement, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed on Tuesday his belief that Iran and Hezbollah ought to be incorporated into the Russian sanctions legislation that Congress is currently evaluating.

This development emerged during an interaction with reporters, where Trump underscored his stance on extending the scope of the sanctions.

The potential inclusion of Iran and Hezbollah into this legislative framework signals an intensification of diplomatic pressure from the United States and could have far-reaching consequences on international relations and global diplomacy.