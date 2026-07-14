Trump Advocates Sanctions on Iran and Hezbollah

U.S. President Donald Trump announced to reporters that he believes Iran and Hezbollah should be included in the Russian sanctions bill presently under Congressional review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 21:57 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 21:57 IST
Trump Advocates Sanctions on Iran and Hezbollah
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant political statement, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed on Tuesday his belief that Iran and Hezbollah ought to be incorporated into the Russian sanctions legislation that Congress is currently evaluating.

This development emerged during an interaction with reporters, where Trump underscored his stance on extending the scope of the sanctions.

The potential inclusion of Iran and Hezbollah into this legislative framework signals an intensification of diplomatic pressure from the United States and could have far-reaching consequences on international relations and global diplomacy.

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