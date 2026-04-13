Mamata not giving land for border fencing, but blaming BSF for infiltration in Bengal: Shah at rally in Paschim Medinipur's Raniganj.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-04-2026 14:42 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 14:42 IST
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Mamata not giving land for border fencing, but blaming BSF for infiltration in Bengal: Shah at rally in Paschim Medinipur's Raniganj.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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