UP govt forms high-powered panel to address Noida unrest, 'vested interests': Officials.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 13-04-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 17:04 IST
- Country:
- India
UP govt forms high-powered panel to address Noida unrest, 'vested interests': Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Noida
- unrest
- UP government
- panel
- vested interests
- officials
- stability
- solution
- initiative
- commitment
ALSO READ
ASEAN Ministers Push for U.S.-Iran Negotiations and Regional Stability
Malda judicial officials' gherao: NIA detains Cong's Mothabari candidate, six others; arrests ISF gram panchayat member, say officials.
Peru's High-Stakes Election: A Struggle for Stability Amid Political Chaos
Diplomatic Friction: South African Finance Officials Unaccredited by US
Federal Officials Alert Banks on AI Cybersecurity Threats