All parties have backed Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam and it's time that women quota is implemented from 2029 polls onwards: PM Modi.
PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 14-04-2026 15:09 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 15:09 IST
- Country:
- India
All parties have backed Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam and it's time that women quota is implemented from 2029 polls onwards: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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