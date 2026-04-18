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A Hollow Spectacle: Women's Reservation Bill Controversy

Rattan Lal Gupta criticizes BJP's handling of the women's reservation bill, calling it political theatrics lacking genuine intent. He emphasizes the need for real empowerment and warns against tokenism. Gupta urges for inclusive policies and criticizes the BJP's failure to garner necessary support for the bill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 18-04-2026 22:24 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 22:24 IST
A Hollow Spectacle: Women's Reservation Bill Controversy
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  • India

In a fiery critique, Rattan Lal Gupta, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Provincial President, accused the BJP of political theatrics with its handling of the women's reservation bill. Speaking at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan, Gupta labeled the BJP's move as a 'headline-hunting exercise' rather than a genuine reform effort.

Gupta alleges that the BJP introduced the bill without the crucial two-thirds majority necessary for passage, describing the action as legislative theatrics rather than genuine intent. He criticized the government's failure to build consensus or involve the opposition, highlighting the undermining of parliamentary credibility and public trust.

Emphasizing the need for real empowerment over symbolic gestures, Gupta called on women to remain vigilant against tokenism. He reiterated the Omar Abdullah-led government's commitment to genuine women's empowerment through meaningful participation across all sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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